Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $486 million-$488 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.80 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.09) EPS.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 515.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.