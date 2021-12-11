Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Lowered to 245.00 at Barclays

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from 315.00 to 245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

