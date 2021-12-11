Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

