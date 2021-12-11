State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $1,296,366.66 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STFC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

