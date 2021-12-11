State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 25,070 F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

FSTX opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

