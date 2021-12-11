State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 52,771 Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 881.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 753,728 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vyant Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VYNT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 200.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vyant Bio, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

