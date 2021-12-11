State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 77.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. Calyxt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.