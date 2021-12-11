State Street Corp Invests $162,000 in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

