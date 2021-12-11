State Street Corp Invests $207,000 in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 69,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

