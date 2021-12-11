State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 172,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Histogen by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Histogen by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Histogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Histogen Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

