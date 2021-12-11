Steve Manko Sells 73,292 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

