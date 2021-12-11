Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 5,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CXDO stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

