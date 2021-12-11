Steven Smith Purchases 10,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Steven Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.26) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($142,554.04).

Steven Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Smith acquired 10,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 999 ($13.25) per share, for a total transaction of £99,900 ($132,475.80).

Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £168.02 million and a PE ratio of -125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,055.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 913.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,160 ($15.38).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

