Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

SFIX opened at $19.08 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after acquiring an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.