Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.05.

SFIX opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

