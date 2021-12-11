Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,608 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $484.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

