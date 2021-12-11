Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COPX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,729.5% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 240,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 232,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,106,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

