Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $243,000 Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

JSMD stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

