Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.