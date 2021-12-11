Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,081 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

