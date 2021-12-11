Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 221 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of IBUY opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

