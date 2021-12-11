Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

