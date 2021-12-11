Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,595 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

