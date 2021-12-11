Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.07.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

