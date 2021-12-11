Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 127.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 125,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

