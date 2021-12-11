Strs Ohio Has $21.27 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

NYSE PPG opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.