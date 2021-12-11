Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twitter were worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

