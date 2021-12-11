Strs Ohio Sells 437 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

