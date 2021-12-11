Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

SUBCY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.97. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

