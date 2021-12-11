Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

