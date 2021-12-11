Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 623 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 94.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.