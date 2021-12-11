Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Kimberly-Clark worth $173,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

