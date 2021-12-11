Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $208,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

