Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of ANSYS worth $220,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $60,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in ANSYS by 110.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $398.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

