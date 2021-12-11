Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $179.88 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Best Buy worth $179,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $103.82 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

