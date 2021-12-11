Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $200.29 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.86% of Splunk worth $200,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $110.84 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

