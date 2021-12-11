Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 163,584 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,065,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163,584 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $188,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

