Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of SUMO opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.