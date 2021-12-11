Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 20,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,284,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Specifically, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.