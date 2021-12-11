SuperFarm Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million and $33.57 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014800 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020777 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.