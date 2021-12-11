Susan H. Tousi Sells 100 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $374.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.78. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.97 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

