sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $109.33 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006999 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 109,265,221 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

