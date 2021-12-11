Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

