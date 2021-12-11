Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Shares of MMM opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

