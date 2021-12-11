Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.