Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 397 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,888.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,751.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.