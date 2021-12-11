Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,826 shares of company stock worth $85,864,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.