T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Cut by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 726.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 147,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

