Tarena International Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 23rd (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, December 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

