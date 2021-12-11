Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$29,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,842,634.16.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.58. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

